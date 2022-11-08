Barbara Jelks

Barbara Jelks.

 Submitted photo

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Barbara Lewis Jelks has retained her position as the Colquitt County Commissioner for District One.

Jelks finished with 845 votes, while Paul Herndon III count totaled 456 votes.

It was the only contested local election in the county on Tuesday.

According to figures from the Colquitt County Probate Court office, 12,619 ballots were cast in the 19 voter precincts, by mail-in absentee or during early voting. With 24,728 registered voters, that put turnout at 51.03 percent.

Colquitt County's unofficial final votes for tonight are as follows:

Colquitt County Commission, District 1

Paul Herndon (R), 456

Barbara Jelks (D) (incumbent), 845

U.S. Senate

Hershel Walker (R), 9,389

Raphael Warnock (D)(incumbent), 2,964.

Chase Oliver (L), 192.

Governor

Brian Kemp (R)(incumbent), 9,859.

Stacey Abrams (D), 2,682.

Shane Hazel (L), 54.

Lieutenant Governor

Burt Jones (R), 9,629.

Charlie Bailey (D), 2,635.

Secretary of State

Brad Raffensperger (R)(incumbent), 9,546.

Bee Nguyen (D), 2,520.

Ted Metz (L), 312.

Attorney General

Chris Carr (R)(incumbent), 9,656.

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D), 2,711.

Martin Cowen (L), 119.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Tyler Harper (R), 9,757.

Nakita Hemingway (D), 2,565.

David Raudabaugh (L), 153.

Commissioner of Insurance

John King (R)(incumbent), 9,751.

Janice Laws Robinson (D), 2,675.

State School Superintendent

Richard Woods (R)(incumbent), 9,794.

Alisha Thomas Searcy (D), 2,671.

Commissioner of Labor

Bruce Thomas (R), 9,633.

William "Will" Boddie Jr. (D), 2,622.

Emily Anderson (L), 196.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 8

Austin Scott (R)(incumbent), 9,831.

Darrius Butler (D), 2,635.

