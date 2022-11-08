MOULTRIE, Ga. — Barbara Lewis Jelks has retained her position as the Colquitt County Commissioner for District One.
Jelks finished with 845 votes, while Paul Herndon III count totaled 456 votes.
It was the only contested local election in the county on Tuesday.
According to figures from the Colquitt County Probate Court office, 12,619 ballots were cast in the 19 voter precincts, by mail-in absentee or during early voting. With 24,728 registered voters, that put turnout at 51.03 percent.
Colquitt County's unofficial final votes for tonight are as follows:
Colquitt County Commission, District 1
Paul Herndon (R), 456
Barbara Jelks (D) (incumbent), 845
U.S. Senate
Hershel Walker (R), 9,389
Raphael Warnock (D)(incumbent), 2,964.
Chase Oliver (L), 192.
Governor
Brian Kemp (R)(incumbent), 9,859.
Stacey Abrams (D), 2,682.
Shane Hazel (L), 54.
Lieutenant Governor
Burt Jones (R), 9,629.
Charlie Bailey (D), 2,635.
Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger (R)(incumbent), 9,546.
Bee Nguyen (D), 2,520.
Ted Metz (L), 312.
Attorney General
Chris Carr (R)(incumbent), 9,656.
Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D), 2,711.
Martin Cowen (L), 119.
Commissioner of Agriculture
Tyler Harper (R), 9,757.
Nakita Hemingway (D), 2,565.
David Raudabaugh (L), 153.
Commissioner of Insurance
John King (R)(incumbent), 9,751.
Janice Laws Robinson (D), 2,675.
State School Superintendent
Richard Woods (R)(incumbent), 9,794.
Alisha Thomas Searcy (D), 2,671.
Commissioner of Labor
Bruce Thomas (R), 9,633.
William "Will" Boddie Jr. (D), 2,622.
Emily Anderson (L), 196.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 8
Austin Scott (R)(incumbent), 9,831.
Darrius Butler (D), 2,635.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.