MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Colquitt County Library Board named Melody Jenkins as interim director at their meeting Monday.
Jenkins, director of the library from 1976 until her retirement in 2012, will step in April 19, the same day that current director Holly Phillips will begin her new job as director of the Thomas County Public Library.
Jenkins had hand-picked Phillips to replace her, according to news coverage at the time of her retirement, but she had never really left the library system. At 70 years old the former director still works part time as the adult services librarian.
Phillips said a search committee was formed at the meeting Monday and will begin to search through applications beginning April 16.
Jenkins will remain interim director until the position is filled.
“I have served as the director and I am more than happy to take the reins until the board has found a replacement but I will not be applying. I’ve had my time already,” Jenkins said.
The committee is made up of Library Board Chair Angie Patteson, Vice Chair Lisa Perry, and board members Molly Baker, Susan McCranie, Brian Lewis and Odum Genealogy Library representative Brooks Sheldon.
“The board just recently put up the job information and application process on our and the state’s website,” Phillips said in an interview Tuesday.
Any questions about the job or the application process should be directed to the search committee at mcclsdirectorsearch@gmail.com.
