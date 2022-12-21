MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office has declared its Christmas outreach, the Jingle Ball Drive, to be a success.
“Today was very successful like the previous years. We are very blessed to have community partners who donated to our project,” Kat Johnson, CCSO investigator and a coordinator of the Jingle Ball, said by phone.
Johnson and her fellow investigator, Chris Robinson, have been collecting donations ranging from sports balls, toys and hygiene products in the Jingle Ball Drive bins within the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office since the end of November.
The inspiration for the drive is based on the Colquitt County School District’s athletic department’s success, and the investigators witnessing children’s lives being changed just by a sports ball.
The drive’s distribution day was initially scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, but was postponed to the next day due to inclement weather. The CCSO divided the donations and purchased items between seven vehicles that distributed the gifts across the county.
Deputies and other CCSO employees gave away items between 10:45 to 11 a.m. at Funston Fire Department, Ellenton Fire Department, Berlin Fire Department, Norman Park Fire Department, Doerun Fire Department, Culbertson Fire Department and Sunset Elementary School.
Blake Livings, Jesus Valdez, Christopher Wood, and Marcus Lopez were the CCSO’s designated Sunset Elementary team.
“It’s nothing like giving back to the community and just seeing people smile,” Lopez said Wednesday morning.
Livings agreed, “The community does a lot for us. It's a great way to show our appreciation.”
Each year, student-athletes from Colquitt County School District assist the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office with delivering donations to local children in the county.
Ny Carr, Landen Thomas and Neko Fann, Colquitt County High School juniors and Packer football players, helped the Sunset Elementary Team for the first time.
“Seeing the kids get happy and receiving presents is my favorite part about helping out today,” Fann told The Observer.
Children’s expressions went from shock to excitement as they scanned for the perfect present on the back of the pickup truck. Some of the kids were in awe of the student-athletes.
“It means a lot to be someone the kids can look up to as a positive role model,” Thomas and Carr said. They plan to help again next year as seniors.
“We hope it will continue to grow so we can reach more families within the community. We appreciate our student-athletes who assist us every year,” Johnson added.
She said approximately 15 students attended the drive along with Varsity Head Coach Sean Calhoun, his wife and children, Coach John Cooper, Coach De’Themeyus "Bull" Barge, and Director of Football Operations Earl (Dr. J) Jefferson.
A scan of Facebook comments revealed positive feedback from the community: “Thanks so much for y'all doing this! It made my son's day!” Samantha Erin Carroll wrote.
Interested community members should refer to the CCSO’s Facebook page for updates on any future Jingle Ball drives.
