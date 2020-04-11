ADEL, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Cook County to host a job fair 4-6 p.m. April 23 at the Downtown Development Authority, 125 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, Ga.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and driver’s licenses. Business casual dress is encouraged.
