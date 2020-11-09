MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Joe Kem’s Market located at 2 Tallokas Road in Moultrie, Georgia.
Joe Kem's Market is owned by J. and Bethany Lacey. The business is a meat market that also provides other grocery items. Joe Kem's Market is proud to stock Georgia Grown products as well as other gourmet items.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
You can reach Joe Kem’s Market by calling 229-668-2888 or visit their Facebook page listed as Joe Kem's Market.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the Chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the Chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
