DAR at Odom School

DAR members Laverne Henson, Jean Gay and Faye Brock present school supplies to Odom Elementary School ESOL teacher Angie Meadows and Principal Marlon Daniels.

 John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of DAR’s Service to America project, Odom Elementary School in Colquitt County received supplies Friday for students and teachers from John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. 

Chapter Community Classroom co-chairs, Faye Brock and Laverne Henson delivered supplies accompanied by Chapter Regent Jean Gay. Odom Principal Marlon Daniels and ESOL teacher Angie Meadows representing the teaching staff, helped unload the bins of supplies. 

DAR members thanked the educators for continuing to educate the bright minds of America’s future.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you