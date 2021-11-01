MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of DAR’s Service to America project, Odom Elementary School in Colquitt County received supplies Friday for students and teachers from John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
Chapter Community Classroom co-chairs, Faye Brock and Laverne Henson delivered supplies accompanied by Chapter Regent Jean Gay. Odom Principal Marlon Daniels and ESOL teacher Angie Meadows representing the teaching staff, helped unload the bins of supplies.
DAR members thanked the educators for continuing to educate the bright minds of America’s future.
