MOULTRIE, Ga. — There is a road in Colquitt County that was blazed 75 years before the Revolution War occurred, as early as 1703.
In 1703, Major James Thigpen scouted out the Thigpen Trail in order that Col. James Moore, former Carolina governor, might transport troops and supplies to attack and suppress raids into the Carolinas by the Spanish and their Native American Apalachee allies. The route followed a well beaten trail of the Indians from the mountains to the sea, in use before the era of the white man.
Coming from South Carolina above the Broad River, along the Chattahoochee water divide to the Gulf of Mexico, it avoided all swamps and great rivers. In South Georgia, the trail ran parallel to the Flint River.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host an event to rededicate Colquitt County’s historic Thigpen Trail Monument.
The DAR was instrumental in placing the monument in 1932, when Lottie Thompson Vereen was regent.
The rededication will take place at the site of the pink granite monument located at the intersection of the Thigpen Trail and Ga. State Hwy. 37 West, 12 miles west of the courthouse square. In addition to John Benning Chapter DAR, others participating in this observance will be representatives from the Georgia State Society DAR, the Thigpen Trail Society Children of the American Revolution, the William Dunaway Chapter Sons of the American Revolution in Continental attire, the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, the Colquitt County High School Marine JROTC posting the Colors, and Lt. Col Paul Nagy, USMC, Ret.
The public is invited to attend the observance and learn how this Indian trail aided the Revolutionary War, and played an important part in the founding of Georgia and of the nation, as well as its present role in the Colquitt County community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.