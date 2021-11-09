MOULTRIE, Ga. — To celebrate the history and founding of the city of Moultrie and in honor of America’s semi-quincentennial occurring in 2026, the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host a birthday party on Nov. 13 for Gen. William Moultrie, the city’s namesake.
“We do this in support of NSDAR’s America 250! Committee, and in commitment to the preservation of America’s story and historic legacy,” the DAR chapter said in a press release.
In 1859, Ochlockoney, Georgia, when it was incorporated by the Georgia General Assembly, was renamed in tribute to Gen. Moultrie, who was an American Revolution hero.
The event will take place during the city’s Second Saturday activities. A highlight will be the cutting of the general’s birthday cake by Moultrie Mayor William M. McIntosh and his wife, Katrina. The DAR will be serving cake and cupcakes to the public at 1 p.m.
“The community is encouraged to attend what DAR hopes will become the debut of William Moultrie Day as an annual event, bringing their lunch or purchasing lunch to eat picnic-style from one of the several food trucks which will be set up at intervals around the courthouse square,” the press release said. “Weather permitting, cake will be served outside. In event of rain, cake will be served inside the Moultrie Welcome Center located on the north side of the courthouse square (former ABAC on the Square).”
Another highlight of the event will be the introduction of a life-sized figure of Gen. Moultrie to the community, with an opportunity for individual photos with the General. Photos may also be made with Matt Mathews, senior vice president of the Florida Society Sons of the Revolution, in colonial attire and members of the DAR in colonial attire.
To enhance the party mood, there will be music from past decades broadcast by the Moultrie Main Street Office from audio speakers located on the square.
On-site for viewing by the public will be a City of Moultrie police cruiser and a city fire truck.
As a history lesson for children in attendance, there will be coloring pages of General Moultrie and crayons available at the DAR wreath table.
John Benning Chapter NSDAR will be selling Wreaths Across America ($15) at a table located on the north side of the square. The fresh balsam wreaths may be picked up at a ceremony to be held at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, or donated at the time of purchase for DAR to place on veterans’ graves. No wreaths will be sold at the cemetery.
The DAR provided Moultrie’s history:
William Moultrie was born in Charleston, S.C., where he was educated as a planter and served as a leader with the local militia. In 1776 the British mounted an attack on Charleston, the fourth largest port in the colonies. Moultrie defended a small fort constructed of sand and palmetto logs on Sullivan’s Island at the entrance to Charleston Harbor. Though General Charles Lee recommended abandoning the fort, Moultrie decided to stay and stand his ground. Against impossible odds and outnumbered 2,200 British troops to 435 soldiers within the fort, Moultrie successfully prevented land and sea invasions of Charleston.
After the battle, the Continental Congress responded by promoting Moultrie to the rank of brigadier general, and his regiment was taken into the Continental Army. In 1785 the state legislature elected him governor of South Carolina, and again in 1792-1794. He also served as a member of the South Carolina convention to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
The South Carolina flag today is based on the flag Moultrie designed and flew at the battle of Sullivan’s Island, with an added Palmetto tree placed in the center as a tribute to Moultrie. In 1802 he published his Memoirs of the Revolution as far as it Related to the States of North and South Carolina. Moultrie died in 1805 in Charleston.
