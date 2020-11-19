MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for JoJo's Simply Eats located at 1885 Tallokas Road in Moultrie.
JoJo's Simply Eats is owned by Joan Gibson and is a restaurant that offers simple food with great taste. Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
You can reach JoJo's Simply Eats by calling 229-890-5887 or visit their Facebook page listed as JoJo's Simply Eats (coming soon!).
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or the chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
