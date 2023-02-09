The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie was proud to recognize Jonah Hagin, front left center, and Susan Hagin, front right center, as the 2023 STAR student and teacher. The Hagins were celebrated by the Kiwanis Club Youth Services Committee Chair Nick Chastain, front left; Kiwanis President Alicia Horkan, front right; CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis, rear left; and CCSD Superintendent Ben Wiggins, rear right.