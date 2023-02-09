MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie revealed the Colquitt County School District’s STAR Student and Teacher at its Thursday meeting.
STAR Student Jonah Hagin chose his mother, Susan Hagin, as his STAR teacher.
To obtain the STAR nomination, a high school student must have the highest score on the SAT, a standardized test widely used for college admissions, in their graduating class and meet the “top 10” requirement based on their cumulative high school grade point average, according to Nick Chastain, the Kiwanis Club Youth Services committee chair.
Colquitt County High School Dan Chappuis introduced the student to the club attendees.
“He’s not only a high academic achiever but he’s also involved in all kinds of activities," Chappuis said.
As a student, Jonah Hagin was active in the CCHS Choir program. He completed nine Advanced Placement courses – mainly science-based – and four dual enrollment courses.
“I enjoy the sciences and technology as well as music but a STEM major is most appealing to me right now,” Hagin told the members.
Hagin will attend the University of Georgia in the upcoming fall semester and intends to major in computer science and programming.
“I’m excited to begin college because of the brand new opportunities that will be presented to me there to help me find my passions. I know college will be difficult but I feel like I've been more than prepared to face the challenges through my experiences in the Colquitt County School System,” Hagin said during his recognition speech.
The student then selects a teacher for having made the most significant contribution to their academic career. Hagin announced his mother and former fifth-grade teacher Susan Hagin as the STAR teacher.
“She planted a seed in me so that I’ve always wanted to do my best academically. I always try to be the best that I can be, and I don’t slack off,” Hagin said in an interview following the program.
Susan Hagin is a fifth-grade teacher at Okapilco Elementary School.
“It is truly an amazing honor to be among the many dedicated professional educators that have impacted my son’s life. I thank each one of them for their time and effort,” she said during her recognition speech. “It was a privilege to be able to watch Jonah thrive and excel during his fifth-grade year.”
She described Jonah as a dedicated student who perseveres.
“I’m just so proud, thankful and blessed. He’s taken his God-given intellect and through hard work, he’s making something of himself,” she concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.