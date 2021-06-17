ATLANTA — The Associated General Contractors of Georgia announced this week that its slate of officers, including a Moultrie contractor, will continue in their roles.
Lyndy Jones Jr. of JCI Contractors will remain in his role as the organization’s vice president.
Also continuing to serve another term will be chapter president David Moody, president and chief executive officer of C.D. Moody Construction Company, Inc.; treasurer Brian Newsome of Albion; and secretary Joe Tuggle of Tuggle Construction, LLC.
“We pride ourselves on having a board of directors that reflects the diverse construction markets around Georgia. I’m excited to work with this group of industry leaders to guide AGC Georgia as we move past the pandemic and embrace the industry’s top issues including workforce development,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham.
Directors serving on the AGC Georgia 2021-2022 Board include:
• Trey Anderson of Anderson Construction Co. of Ft. Gaines
• Dan Baker, P.E. of Duffey Southeast, Inc.
• Adam Bateman of Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors
• David Carl of Gay Construction Company
• Wes Cobb of Jerry L. Johnson & Associates, Inc.
• Tom Crymes of Tomco Construction Inc.
• Dave Cyr of Parrish Construction Group, Inc.
• Brian Daniel of Carroll Daniel Construction Co.
• Doug Davidson of New South Construction Co., Inc.
• Robert Dunn of New South Construction Co., Inc.
• Charlie Garbutt of Garbutt Construction Company
• Ben Garrett of RA-LIN
• Ben B. Gordy, III of Ben B. Gordy Construction Company, Inc.
• Randy Hall of Batson-Cook Company
• Tom Hall of Dublin Construction Company, Inc.
• Jennifer W. Horton of Collins and Arnold Construction Co., LLC
• Darrin Kines of Duffey Southeast, Inc.
• Jane Marie Kinsey of McKnight Construction Co., Inc.
• John Martin of RW Allen Construction, LLC
• Scott Lawrence of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
• Paul Meadows of Batson-Cook Company
• Sean Moxley of Garbutt Construction Company
• Casey Pollard of R. K. Redding Construction, Inc.
• Kevin Price of Kevin Price General Contractors, Inc.
• Alan Scoggins of Leapley Construction Group
• Jeff Stiner of Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.
• Doug Tabeling of Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP
• Drew Watson of Bowen & Watson, Inc.
• Eddie West of A. West Enterprise
• Matt West of West Construction Company
• Kyle Wood of JE Dunn Construction
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
