MOULTRIE, Ga. – In Colquitt County Superior Court Tuesday, three men learned how much time they will be required to serve in confinement from sentencing hearings held before Judge James Hardy.
Alexander Tyler Pitts was sentenced to a total of 60 years for two counts of child molestation (20 years each) and one count of sexual exploitation of children (20 years). He must serve 25 years in confinement, 20 for one count of child molestation and five for sexual exploitation. The 20 years sentenced for the second molestation count are to be served on probation. He will receive credit for time served in custody beginning Aug. 31, 2019.
Judge Hardy agreed to enter Nolle Prosequi (formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action) on a third count of child molestation against Pitts. This was from a request by the District Attorney’s office.
Pitts was also fined $2,000. He is to abide by any curfew established by the Community Supervision Officer and is subject to special conditions of probation as a sex offender.
Xachare Trinidad Nunez was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of robbery by force. He received 20 years on each of the three counts, but the judge ordered that they be run concurrently. Nolle Prosequi was ordered upon request of the District Attorney’s office on a charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Nunez will receive credit for time served in custody beginning March 21. He was fined $2,000 and must abide by any curfew established by the Community Supervision Officer. He is also forbidden to consume alcoholic beverages or use narcotics or dangerous drugs unless lawfully prescribed.
Corey Austin Thompson received an amended sentence, amended in that he will not receive credit for time served in custody. On a charge of burglary in the second degree, Thompson received a five-year sentence, 10 months of which will be in Colquitt County Jail. The remainder is on probation.
Thompson is to have no contact of any kind with the Cocomo Inn, must provide verification of evaluation and treatment for alcohol and substance abuse and abide by any curfew set by the Community Supervision Officer. He was fined $2,000.
