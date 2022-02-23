MOULTRIE, Ga. — William Whitesell visited Moultrie Tuesday evening as part of his campaign to become the area’s next Superior Court judge.
Community leaders hosted Whitesell and his family at The Soda Fountain on Veterans Parkway. He shared a bit about his history with his law practice, his connection to the Southern Judicial Circuit and expressed how community members could assist in his campaign.
Whitesell is a Valdosta- based attorney and owner of the Valdosta law firm William Long Whitesell LLC. He first announced his bid for the judge’s seat in the Southern Judicial Circuit back in November.
Whitesell’s firm is known as a “general practice.” In his over 20 years in practicing law he is experienced in multiple facets of the law.
“I’ve got a general practice where I’m always doing civil litigation, civil law as well as criminal law. So, I practice in both areas. I’ve always got some criminal cases going in Superior Court, I’ve always got some divorce cases going in Superior Court, I’ve always got some personal injury cases going in Superior Court, I’ve always got some property disputes going,” Whitesell explained.
He said that he hopes events like the one Tuesday will allow him the opportunity to meet “as many of the constituents as possible.”
“Tonight is just a meet and greet to provide me the opportunity to meet as many constituents as I can in Colquitt County,” Whitesell stated.
Whitesell is running for the seat soon to be vacated by the retiring Judge James E. Hardy in Thomasville.
Whitesell’s connection to the Southern Judicial Circuit runs deep, he explained while addressing the crowd during the event.
“Before I opened my first practice, or even became a lawyer, I was known as a judicial law clerk here in the Southern Circuit. In that position you work closely with the Superior Court judges. It was a wonderful first job and I’ve always wanted to be a judge… I saw the opportunity to support the people of Colquitt County again and I hope y’all let me,” Whitesell told the crowd.
Catherine Mims Smith, the senior assistant district attorney based in Thomasville, has also announced her candidacy for the judgeship. Qualifying will take place March 7-11, so others could enter the race until that period ends.
So, while the May 24 election looms closer, Whitesell is focusing on each day.
“We run every day like we’re ten points behind,” he said.
