MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Junior Livestock Association held its Lamb and Goat show where exhibitors from around the area showed off their livestock projects.
The event was held Oct. 24 at the Colquitt County agricultural complex. The show was divided into three categories: lamb, goats-does and goats-wether.
First place winners in the lamb classes included Lily Bass, Laurie Jo Burt, Cooper Lewis, Laine Weeks, Jax Fowler and Allison Taylor in their respective classes. Lewis came first in both class three and seven.
Doe winners were: Laurie Jo Burt, Libba Dykes, Mason Bass and Rylee Wiard. Bass came first in both classes 10 and 11.
Wether winners were Lily Bass, Roxanne Herndon, Mason Bass, Rylee Wiard and Brock Weaver. Herndon came first in both class 14 and 15.
Lewis’s lambs were named as the Grand and Reserve Champions for the lamb category. He won a total of $1,750 in prize money courtesy of Ag Georgia Farm Credit and the Farm Bureau. Bass was named the Grand Champion in the Doe category and won $1,250 courtesy of Sutton System, and Herndon was named the Grand Champion in the Wether category and also received a $1,250 prize courtesy of IFCO.
Burt and Weaver were named the Reserve Champions for the Doe and Wether categories, respectively. Each won a $1,000 prize courtesy of Helena Chemical and Atlantic & Southern.
Judge Bryson Williams stated after the show that some of his biggest takeaways from the event were the adult leaders in Colquitt County and the students’ dedication for their projects.
“When you’re looking at an animal you want to see that nice balance,” Williams said. “The feet, legs, ribs, body and much more. What really sets one animal apart from another is the shape and balance of muscle and fat that these kids are able to work into the animals… I like to see the kids’ control of the animal. How do they move around the ring? The best ones are able to control their animals without too much effort. That shows the work the kids put in… What really stands out to me is the adult leaders and support Colquitt County has for the show. Even a single entry class gets recognition. I hope to see all the kids continue to stick with their projects and improve.”
The livestock association is already making plans for its next show. The Colquitt County Market Hog Show is accepting applications until Nov. 1. After that date, registration will cost an additional $20 late fee, according to a Facebook post by the association. That event is scheduled for March 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.