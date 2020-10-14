MOULTRIE, Ga. – A male juvenile was arrested in connection with the vandalism of two churches located across from each other on Highway 37 West Tuesday evening.
According to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Detective Ronald Jordan, at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday the Bridge Creek Primitive Baptist Church and the Bay Freewill Baptist Church had windows broken out. He said investigations revealed that a person used a metal pipe to knock out five windows at Bridge Creek and another window at Bay.
The juvenile, who lives in the area of the Bay church, was charged with two felony counts of vandalism to a place of worship and one misdemeanor theft by taking count. Jordan said officials are still investigating to determine if anyone else was involved in this incident.
Jordan said the juvenile was released to his parents by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
