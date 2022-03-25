MOULTRIE, Ga. — Police arrested a teen-ager Thursday who is accused of robbing the Gamestop store at gunpoint earlier in the day.
The store at the South Central Shopping Center was robbed around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson.
The 14-year-old was arrested at the Destiny Fitness located at 10th Street Southeast. “a couple hours later,” Ladson said.
“The clerk was in disbelief at first. He had asked the kid, ‘if the gun was even real.’ The kid had to show the magazine had ammunition inside of it,” Ladson said in an interview Friday morning.
The suspect made off with “around $200 and a Sonic The Hedgehog video game,” Ladson said.
The juvenile was taken to the Colquitt County Jail without incident.
This is the second armed robbery to occur in Moultrie within a week. The police are still looking for a tall Black male who robbed the Shell convenience store located at 1900 South Main Street at gunpoint on March 18. The amount he stole has not been made available as of the writing of this report.
Nobody was injured in either incident.
