Witemba Kabange, M.D. received the 2020-2021 Preceptor of the Year Award at Georgia South’s annual Resident Celebration. Pictured is Kabange with all current residents. From left are Madison Lamar Hill, D.O., Rickey Patel, M.D., Hyder Naqvi, D.O., Arian Baker, M.D., Giselle Pineiro, D.O., Jermaine Robinson, D.O., Kabange, Kayla Batchelor, D.O., Jared Harris, M.D., Stephen Yarbrough, D.O., Robert Jeter, M.D., Ethan McBrayer, D.O., and William Seemer, D.O.