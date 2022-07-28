MOULTRIE, Ga. – Kaitlyn Hart, a 2019 Colquitt County High School graduate, was recently named a 2022 Future Farmers of America American Star Finalist in Agribusiness.
“The American Star in Agribusiness is awarded to the FFA member with the top nonproduction agribusiness supervised agricultural experience in the nation. The member must demonstrate outstanding achievement, active FFA participation and an exemplary scholastic record,” according to the National FFA website.
The 21-year-old was at a “loss of words” when she received a phone call about her recent achievement.
“It is a dream come true. I am at a loss of words for it at times. It is just true joy and a work of what the Lord is doing in my life,” Hart said in a phone interview Tuesday.
She continued, “To get the phone call that said I was an official American Star Finalist, meaning that I was now one of four in the country that gets to have this honor. I was overwhelmed with emotion.”
Entering her last year of eligibility with FFA, Hart completed an approximately 49-page application for an American FFA degree.
The National FFA website states, “The American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.”
The American FFA degree is the highest degree to achieve within the organization. The applicants can be considered for the National American Stars.
After submitting her application to the Georgia State FFA office, she was selected as the Georgia American Star in Agribusiness representative.
Hart will be recognized as an American Star finalist during the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Ind., scheduled for Oct. 26 to 29. The American Star winners in Agribusiness, Agricultural Placement, Agriscience and Farmer criteria will also be announced at the convention.
Although she has a long family history of FFA members, Hart didn’t start her unique journey with FFA until the 10th grade.
Adrienne Smith, Hart’s FFA advisor at CCHS, recalled Hart’s time in the organization.
“After seeing her very first National FFA Convention, [Kaitlyn] saw the American Stars and she asked me, ‘How do I become one of those,’” Smith said.
She explained the process to be named an American Star would be difficult and required hard work. She advised Hart to get started with the organization, work hard and keep great records.
What initially started as her FFA-supervised agricultural experience project, shortly turned into a floral business called “Kait’s Blossoms.”
“Kait’s Blossoms began when I was a sophomore in high school through my supervised agricultural experience project (SAE) and my FFA program,” Hart said. “I started in the 10th grade just wanting to have some income on the side and fulfill the requirements for the SAE.”
She began her business by helping friends and family with small events. As time passed and her skills improved, she started decorating for banquets, weddings and other occasions.
Her business mainly served the Moultrie community until Hart moved to Athens for college.
Smith said Hart decorated the governor's mansion at Christmas this past year.
“[Kaitlyn] has worked extremely hard and earned this,” Smith said. “She set her mind to it and set a goal. I don't think anything was getting in her way, so I'm extremely proud of her.”
Hart is currently a senior studying at the University of Georgia. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Food Industry Management with a minor in General Business and an Entrepreneurship certificate.
“When I moved to Athens as a college student, I had the opportunity to serve a lot of people here in the community and do workshops and weddings,” she said. “I've been able to help and serve as many people in the state of Georgia as I can.”
After graduation, Hart plans to further her education through a master’s program at UGA. Once she earns her master’s degree, she wants to open a Kait’s Blossoms floral shop.
She hasn’t decided the shop’s future location.
“I love flowers and have a passion for serving others. Whatever I do after I graduate, those two things will be a part of it,” she said.
Hart thanked the Moultrie community for their support.
“I cannot say thank you enough to the Moultrie community for pouring into me and believing in me as an FFA student,” she said. “For someone who started a business, I've grown up in Moultrie my entire life, and I've loved every minute of growing up there. I have been so overwhelmed and humbled by the [number] of people that have wanted to be a part of my journey. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank all of them enough.”
She shared advice to current FFA members, “It’s never too late to start your FFA career and to chase after your dreams. Find an area that you're passionate about and give it your all. It's the most rewarding thing, and serve others while pursuing your passion.”
Hart’s supportive family includes her parents David and Kelly Hart and her brother Morgan.
