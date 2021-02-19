MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted in Kansas Feb. 17 at a Moultrie motel.
Michael Dale Dunn, unknown age, was arrested on Feb. 17 as a fugitive from justice. He is accused of violating parole limits in Kansas.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office along with United States Marshals apprehended Dunn at the Moultrie Inn on First Avenue Southeast.
He was originally convicted of criminal damage to property, possession of opiates and fleeing and attempting to elude an officer.
He is currently incarcerated at the Colquitt County Jail. Marshals expect to move Dunn back to Kansas sometime next week after he waived extradition.
