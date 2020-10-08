MOULTRIE, Ga – James “Jim” Keith, MD, a long-time Colquitt Regional radiologist, was recently honored with a reception to celebrate his nine years of service to the Hospital Authority of Colquitt County.
First appointed in 2011, Keith chaired the Authority’s Finance Committee, which is charged with the responsibility of maintaining the hospital’s finances. Under his leadership, Colquitt Regional raised over $5 million through the Georgia HEART rural tax credit program. It also applied for and received a $750,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to aid in the establishment of a new psychiatry residency program.
“We are extremely grateful to Dr. Jim Keith for his dedication and service to the Hospital Authority,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “Dr. Keith’s medical expertise has made him a tremendous asset to the board and his leadership has greatly benefited the hospital and community.”
Keith also served on the Quality Assurance Trustee Committee, which oversees the medical standards and patient-safety methodology at Colquitt Regional. During his tenure, the hospital received an “A” patient safety grade from the Leapfrog Group on 12 consecutive surveys and was also twice named one of the top rural hospitals in the nation.
Among other responsibilities, Keith served on the board during the appointment of a new chief executive officer in 2011, and helped charge administration with the undertaking of a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion of the hospital that was completed in 2014. He also aided in the recruitment of physicians and was instrumental in the process of obtaining the Certificate of Need that will allow the hospital to provide radiation oncology services to the citizens of Colquitt County.
Members of the Hospital Authority and administrative team who have worked closely with Keith during his time on the board attended the reception where Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney expressed his appreciation and gratitude for his years of service.
“Dr. Keith’s strong advocacy for our hospital pre-dates his time on the Hospital Authority,” said Matney. “We are fortunate to have had someone on the board as knowledgeable and devoted to quality healthcare as Dr. Keith.”
While Keith will no longer serve on the Hospital Authority, he will remain on staff as a radiologist at Colquitt Regional.
