Georgia farmers are facing less of a demand for products because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Kemp called COVID-19 another "punch in the gut" for farmers who still are reeling from Hurricane Michael's landfall in Georgia in October 2018.
"With schools shuttered and many restaurants scaling back, our farmers are seeing prices plummet and demand diminish," Kemp said. "Farms that use our country's seasonal worker programs are seeing good crops this year, but now have limited markets to sell them."
Yet farmers still are obligated to pay 75 percent of the contract work they signed up before the pandemic, Kemp said. The $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act does offer some relief for farmers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Office of the Secretary received $9.5 billion in financial aid for farmers and ranchers affected by COVID-19. The funding is earmarked for those who supply local food systems and farmers' markets, restaurants and schools.
USDA also received $14 billion to develop new support programs to assist agribusinesses in financial distress. The CARES Act also included $49 billion for direct food and agriculture-related programs.
Kemp said Wednesday he plans to ask the federal government to make farmers a priority in the next phase of the economic stimulus package.
"Rest assured, we will continue to fight for Georgia's agriculture industry and the families who feed and clothe the world from right here in the Peach State," said Kemp, who also urged Georgians to support products that are made or produced in the state.
A spokesman for the Georgia Department of Agriculture said the agency also is keeping an eye on developments surrounding COVID-19's effect on livestock.
"Our animal industry professionals are participating in industry-specific discussions to build more awareness and gather information on the potential role of COVID-19 in animals," DOA spokesman Terrell Davis said.
Although there have been no reports of domestic pets or livestock testing positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., a tiger in the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the disease Saturday, according to the USDA. Three dogs in Hong Kong and one cat in Belgium also have tested positive for COVID-19.
Davis said farmers are more focused on the well-being of their families and employees.
"For now, we're encouraging farmers and industry partners to follow the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines when it comes to interacting with animals," he said. "Both organizations, out of an abundance of caution, encourage people who are ill with COVID-19 to restrict contact with companion and livestock animals."
