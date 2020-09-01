ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced appointments Tuesday to two judgeships, including one to the judicial circuit that includes Colquitt County.
Gregory Voyles, a Lowndes County attorney, will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge James Tunison Jr. of the Southern Judicial Circuit. The circuit is comprised of Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties.
Voyles received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from Valdosta State University and law degree from Florida State University. He previously served as an associate attorney with William E. Moore, Jr., P.C., a partner at Moore & Voyles, P.C., and as the owner and sole practitioner of Gregory A. Voyles, P.C. He is a member of the Georgia Bar Association, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Georgia Association of Defense Lawyers, and Valdosta Bar Association.
Voyles and his family live in Hahira.
In addition, Kemp also announced Connie Williford will fill a vacancy in the Macon Judicial Circuit. The former holder of the seat, Verda Colvin, was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Williford holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of West Georgia and law degree from Mercer University. In law school, she interned for the U.S. Middle District of Georgia and worked as a law clerk at the Coweta County Solicitor's Office. As an attorney, she previously worked at Reynolds & McArthur and later founded her own firm, The Law Offices of Connie L. Williford. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Bootle Inn of Court, Macon Bar Association, Georgia Association of Women Lawyers where she serves on its Foundation Board, and Georgia State Bar Family Law Section.
In 2020 Williford was named Macon Bar Association's “Lawyer of the Year," and she was recently awarded the Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service.
Williford and her family reside in Macon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.