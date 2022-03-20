MOULTRIE, Ga. — About a dozen political candidates gathered in Moultrie Sunday to introduce themselves at the Colquitt County Republican Party picnic. Each gave a quick speech to urge voters to choose them in their respective races, but the “big event” was an address by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp is running for re-election with opposition in the May 24 Republican primary from Catherine Davis, David Perdue, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams. None of them attended Sunday’s picnic at the Jim Buck Goff Recreation Complex.
“We are literally in a fight for the soul of our state and and the soul of our country right now,” Kemp told the assembly of about 200 people.
Kemp fired shots at the Democratic leadership in Washington, especially President Joe Biden, blaming Biden for many ills, including recent inflation, which he said was a problem even before Russia invaded Ukraine.
He said whenever the Democratic Party has controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress it has overreached, and that has contributed to partisan friction being seen in Washington now.
“I think we all agree we needed funds to fight COVID,” Kemp said, “and I believe there would be bipartisan support for infrastructure, but when you throw in a bunch of pork barrel stuff with it that’s what leads to debts and deficits and rising inflation.”
Kemp said the coronavirus pandemic was a challenge for everyone, but he said Georgia used measured closures of businesses and schools to achieve immediate public health objectives.
“The states agreed to do this,” he said. “We agreed to help stop the spread, flatten the curve, build PPE supplies, hospital bed capacity to help especially our hospitals in rural Georgia and we did that. We asked our citizens to do that, you did that, we all did that. They didn’t say we were going to have to do it forever, but that’s then what the national media and all the so-called experts in public health decided was in our best interest. The problem is they had never been a small business person. They had never been a working Georgian who couldn’t make their car payment or their truck payment.”
So, Kemp said, as soon as possible, the state allowed business and schools to resume, and for that he was pilloried in the national media.
Kemp went on to defend the elections bill passed last session. He said things were done with the 2020 election in response to the pandemic that neither legislators nor the governor had oversight over, and those things needed to be addressed. The law passed in 2021 makes it easy to vote but hard to cheat, Kemp said.
“We did not bow down,” he said. “We stood strong on our convictions and more importantly on the truth.”
He expressed support for law enforcement officers and for places of worship, and he concluded with news of income tax refunds and a moratorium on gasoline taxes, both of which were recently passed by the Georgia Legislature.
In addition to Kemp, speakers at Sunday’s event included:
• State Sen. Butch Miller, a candidate for lieutenant governor.
• State Sen. Bruce Thompson, a candidate for labor commissioner.
• Incumbent School Superintendent Richard Woods.
• U.S. Rep. Austin Scott.
• State Rep. Sam Watson of Moultrie. Watson is running unopposed for re-election, but he spoke in favor of Senate candidate Gary Black and agriculture commissioner candidate Tyler Harper, who were unable to attend.
• Paul Herndon, a candidate for Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, District 1.
• Brigadier Gen. Jonathan McCollumn, a candidate for U.S. Senate.
• William Whitesell, a candidate for Superior Court Judge for the Southern Circuit. Whitesell emphasized that the post he’s running for is nonpartisan, so voters on May 24 will decide the winner, not just the nominee to face opposition in November.
• Sally Fuller, who spoke for Jody Hice, a candidate for secretary of state.
In addition, Kartik Bhatt, another Republican candidate for labor commissioner, met with voters and had a table alongside the other candidates, but he was not invited to speak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.