Shown center cutting the ribbon is Paula Barrett, associate broker with Key South Real Estate Group, along with community friends, chamber Ambassadors and staff.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Key South Real Estate Group and Key South Real Estate Group - Paula Barrett.  

Key South Real Estate Group is located in Thomasville, Georgia and is owned by Julie Bryan. Paula Barrett, a Moultrie native is an associate real estate broker with Key South Real Estate Group.  

The company was established in 1999 and is a real estate company that handles the sales of commercial, land, and residential properties. 

You can reach their office in Thomasville by calling 229-226-3911 or by calling Paula Barrett, associate real estate broker, at 229-421-9724.

