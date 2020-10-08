MOULTRIE, Ga. — In September, Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Automotive Program took ownership of a specially equipped Kia Optima.
This Kia was not designed for road travel. Instead, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG) built the quality assessment vehicle specifically to be used as a high-tech training tool for automotive technicians. Instructors can simulate errors and damage so that students can work to identify the problem or problems and improve their diagnostic skills.
“Our students are continually gaining experience with the kinds of real-world problems they will encounter in their careers,” said Automotive Technology Program Chair Mason Miller. “This quality assessment vehicle allows our automotive students to experience unique hands-on training with up-to-date automotive technology, making this Kia another valuable teaching instrument in their training. We are very thankful to Kia for their generous donation to our program and our students.”
“KMMG is pleased to offer these vehicles to the Technical College System of Georgia as an education tool,” said Jason Shin, chief executive officer and president of KMMG. “We are donating models with the latest technology so students will be properly equipped with automotive knowledge that will help them succeed.”
KMMG donated 26 of the vehicles to colleges throughout the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said the vehicles donated will be put to good use.
“Providing students with hands-on experience in their chosen field of study is something we pride ourselves in,” said Dozier. “Through the generosity of KMMG, more students interested in an automotive career will now have the opportunity to learn their trade on state-of-the-art Kia vehicles built right here in Georgia. We are extremely grateful.”
While the program will utilize the vehicle in the automotive lab at SRTC-Moultrie first, it will be available to SRTC’s various automotive labs so that the college’s automotive students across the region will have experience with the new technologies they are likely to encounter in their careers.
Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Inc. (KMMG) is the first manufacturing site in North America for Kia Motors Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. With an annual capacity of 340,000 units, KMMG is located on 2,200 acres in West Point, Georgia, and began mass production on Nov. 16, 2009. KMMG is home to the Telluride SUV, Sorento SUV, and K5 mid-size sedan.
