MOULTRIE, Ga. — Three local organizations recently announced they will be postponing their “Kicks for Kids” shoe giveaway event.
The event, sponsored by Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club, Rotary Club of Moultrie, and United Way of Colquitt County, was set to be held at CA Gray Junior High 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
“Due to COVID-19-related shipping delays, we are rescheduling our event to a later date,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “While we are saddened by this, we are also excited to partner together to provide local children with a new pair of shoes.”
Once rescheduled, elementary-aged children, or those who wear a size toddler 11 – youth 7, will be eligible to attend the event. Their feet will be measured, to ensure a correct size, and each child will be provided with one free pair of shoes while supplies last.
For more information on when the event will be rescheduled, please follow Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club, United Way of Colquitt County, and Rotary Club of Moultrie on Facebook.
