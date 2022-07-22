MOULTRIE, Ga. – Learning how to cook is an essential skill that can be used throughout your entire lifetime. When is a better time to start learning how to cook than as a kid?
The Colquitt County Arts Center gave children the opportunity to sharpen their cooking skills with the Cooking with Keath summer camp.
“Over the past two weeks, Cooking with Keath students experienced everything there is to know about cooking and baking,” instructor Keath Eunice said.
Cooking with Keath was for kids aged 9 to 13 and cost $150. The two-week camp started July 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ended Friday.
The little chefs were challenged to “learn their way around the kitchen” with safety as the number one priority during the camp.
During the first week of camp, the chefs learned basic cooking skills.
“Students learned kitchen safety, food sanitation, and Baking 101. Each week, campers enjoyed baking cookies, brownies, and muffins,” Eunice added.
Each day the participants improved their skills. After they learned the basics of baking, they tested their knowledge while baking and decorating a cake.
“[They] got to bake, frost and decorate their own two-tiered rectangle and circle cakes. We ended each week with cooking lunch as a class and lots more fun,” he said.
They also prepared other desserts like pies and trifles. The kids later challenged each other to a cupcake war that ended the baking week.
The second week of camp tested the kid's dinner-making skills. On Friday, the chefs ended the camp making homemade lasagna.
Cooking with Keath is only one of the numerous summer camps the Colquitt County Arts Center hosted this summer. Some camps offered scholarship opportunities.
The last week of Mrs. Leah Gaines’ Art Camp and the United Way Fine Arts camp “The Arts Have It” starts July 25.
Mrs. Leah’s Art Camp will be studying a variety of cultures and their art techniques while the United Way Fine Arts camp will learn the art of drawing the interior and exterior of architecture.
The United Way Fine Arts campers will also design their dream home and a medieval castle.
For more information about the Colquitt County Arts Center’s summer camps registration, please call 229-985-1922 or visit https://colquittcountyarts.com/.
The Colquitt County Arts Center is located at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W.
