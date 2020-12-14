MOULTRIE, Ga. — Kinetic by Windstream, a communications provider in Moultrie, recently announced investments that benefit customers and economic development of Colquitt County.
Last week, the Moultrie call center began training for an expanding presence in Georgia. Employees were issued computers, monitors and docking stations to work from home as a safety precaution due to COVID-19, as almost all current call center employees for Kinetic currently do.
The technical support center will add approximately 20 new positions in the coming months, according to a press release from the company. In addition to the call center, Kinetic employs people in Moultrie who support Sales, Marketing, Retail, Engineering and Field Operation teams.
“We have seen significant growth this year as more Georgians are working remotely and attending virtual school,” said J Berkshire, president of Windstream Operations in Georgia. “We support our customers through care centers like the one in Moultrie. As our customer base grows, so do local jobs.”
Earlier this year, Kinetic announced a network upgrade bringing gigabit speeds to 9,000 homes and businesses in Moultrie. Additionally, Windstream and Colquitt Electric Membership Corp. announced a joint effort to expand the coverage area of Windstream’s fiber broadband service to members of the electric cooperative.
These projects are part of a multi-year investment program to deploy in fiber and fiber-like services to communities across the Kinetic network, including cable Gig service to 70,000 homes in north Georgia, the press release said. In the first nine months of 2020, Kinetic enabled approximately 325,000 new locations with gigabit-capable services across the 18-state footprint.
Customers can contact the retail store at 537 N. Veterans Pkwy N.E. in Moultrie by calling (229) 985-8000 to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade or visit the website at www.windstream.com.
