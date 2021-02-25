LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Because of the generosity of customers, Kinetic by Windstream raised more than $100,000 during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign over the holiday season. For every new internet customer during the campaign, Kinetic donated $5 to support the kids and families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to a press release from Windstream.
“The kindness and compassion that our partners share year after year during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is truly invaluable,” said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This holiday season was like no other, but one thing remained certain, the outpouring of generosity from our St. Jude family. Our partners, their employees and customers continue to have big hearts for the children of St. Jude and their support helps ensure our doctors and researchers will continue their tireless work to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”
Jeff Small, president of Kinetic, agreed. “While 2020 presented unique challenges for both our customers and our employees, we are proud to have met each opportunity to provide critical connections to our customers and also the wider communities we serve through campaigns like this one,” Small said.
The campaign unites celebrities, world-class brands and their generous customers to support a common goal — to build awareness and raise funds to support vital research and treatment, the press release said.
“St. Jude continues to uphold its promise that no family will receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live,” the release said. “Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.”
