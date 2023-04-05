MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie's Kinetic store will close April 28.
The store, located at 537 N. Veterans Parkway N.E., is one of nine that Kinetic will close in nine states. Among the other stores being closed are those in Blairsville, Ga., and Live Oak, Fla., as well as two each in Arkansas, New Mexico and Ohio.
"These closures are part of an overall strategy to align our resources with trends in customer demand," Kinetic said in a press release. "As more people are using digital channels, like the GoKinetic website and customer portal, to do business with us and manage their accounts, we have decided to reallocate resources to those channels."
Kinetic, a division of Windstream Communications, provides internet service. The company expects no changes to local customers' home service options.
Customers who used the company's retail locations for bill payment have options for future payments, including mailing payments, using the GoKinetic Customer portal or enrolling in AutoPay, the press release said.
Customers may mail payments to Windstream Communications, P.O. Box 9001908, Louisville, KY 40290-1908. To enroll In autopay, call 877-807-9463. The GoKinetic mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store or in the App Store and can be accessed online at my.gokinetic.com.
Customers with questions about their accounts may call 800-347-1991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.