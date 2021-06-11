LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic has named Michael Foor as the president of state operations for Georgia.
Foor previously served as vice president of state government affairs in Georgia, building relationships with legislators, electric cooperatives and communities to support the deployment of rural broadband. Prior to joining Kinetic, Foor was the president of Georgia Communications Cooperative and part of Habersham Electric Membership’s efforts to build fiber-to-the-premise broadband service to communities in North Georgia.
“In my time with Kinetic, I have been exhilarated by the energy and creativity of the Kinetic team to deliver premium broadband speeds to Georgia homes and businesses,” said Foor. “In just two years, we have reached over 150,000 Georgia locations with gigabit service, established a partnership with Colquitt EMC to jointly expand fiber services in the Colquitt [County] area, and worked tirelessly to develop one of the most efficient deployment models in the industry. I’m excited to be part of Kinetic and guarantee more fiber expansion from this team over the coming months and years.”
Foor succeeds J Berkshire, who was recently named vice president of Kinetic’s newly established construction organization. Berkshire’s team will plan and manage construction of the company’s multi-billion dollar fiber-optic network expansion across 18 states.
“We are excited to name Michael Foor as president of our Georgia operations for Kinetic. Michael loves his community, shares our passion for empowering his neighbors with the best broadband possible, and embodies our ‘Count on Kinetic’ commitment to the customers and communities we serve,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic.
In addition to his responsibilities at Kinetic, Foor currently serves as chair for the White County Development Authority and is a past president of Habersham Rotary Club, where he remains an active member.
Foor holds an MBA from Brenau University. He lives in Cleveland with his wife. They have three daughters and twin grandsons.
