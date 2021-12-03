MOULTRIE, Ga. — Kinetic by Windstream is hosting a Toys for Tots drive.
People can drop off unopened and unwrapped toys to either the Windstream retail location at 537 Veterans Pkwy. or the warehouse at 282 Industrial Drive from now until December 18. They are looking for things such as stuffed animals, kid’s makeup, action figures and Legos, according to Jeremy Morgan, who organized the Toys for Tots drive for Windstream.
Morgan said that when he had spoken with the campaign’s regional organizer, they “didn’t really have any toys yet.” So Morgan wanted to put something together for the children of Colquitt County.
“I knew I just wanted to do whatever I could,” Morgan said in an interview Friday.
The closest Toys for Tots donation location is in Mitchell County, according to the Toys for Tots website when you type in the 31768 zip code. The Observer did reach out to the Toys for Tots Coordinator for South West Georgia but as of Friday afternoon, had not received a call back.
