MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie family will continue its Christmas tradition of sharing the joy of the holiday with the community and with people in need.
Hannah and Craig Kirkland decorate their house and yard at 1312 Third St. S.E. with Christmas lights and decor. They invite the community to drive past any night of the week.
But they have special plans for the first three weekends of December. Santa Claus will be there 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17 to welcome children and give them small gifts.
Meanwhile, the Kirklands will be accepting donations that will be directed to a local family in need.
“I don’t want people to feel like they have to donate,” Hannah Kirkland said in a prior interview. “We just do it because we do have people who want to help others, and we have some who cannot. We have some that bring canned goods and that’s their way of giving — they don’t have much, but that’s their way of giving. Others bring monetary donations, and that’s their way of giving. It’s just whatever you want to donate.”
The Kirklands are assisting two families this year. One is a single mother with two daughters, sizes 3T and 2T. The other is a family with three boys, ages 10 years, 8 years, and 9 months.
For more information, you can call the Kirklands at (229) 891-0313.
