MOULTRIE, Ga. — At the Colquitt County High School JROTC banquet earlier this month, Josie Kitchens received the program’s highest honor, the Iron Mike award.
She’s only the third woman to receive it in the local program’s history.
Since May of 1998, the Iron Mike award has recognized the highest performing cadet for that year’s graduating class. In those 24 years, the only female recipients have been Kitchens herself, Caitlin Davis and Sertice Davis, according to the JROTC program’s founder Lt. Col. Paul Nagy.
The recipient receives a Ka-Bar knife in recognition of their performance. The award has been sponsored by Beall Mercantile Company since World War II Marine Corps veteran James E. Beall offered to purchase the first knife. Beall Mercantile has continued to sponsor the award even after Beall had passed.
“From what I understand, it was in his will to keep the award going,” the current head of the JROTC program, Lt. Col. Jason Perdew, said in an interview May 17. “They’ve been gracious enough to keep it going.”
The Iron Mike award is named after a famous World War I statue at Parris Island that is dedicated to those who fought in France during The Great War, according to Nagy.
“It symbolizes the toughness expected of Marines,” Nagy said in an interview Thursday.
The award is given to the individual cadet who showcases the “highest overall performance in both academics and physical fitness,” Perdew said.
Kitchens is preparing to graduate May 27. She has already been taking dual enrollment classes at Southern Regional Technical College. Due to this, she plans to spend a year at Valdosta State University to complete her core classes before transferring to Georgia Tech to study biomedical engineering.
As a Moultrie native, Kitchens grew up hearing about the JROTC program from her older brothers, Cameron Johnson and Bradley Kitchens. Both went through the high school’s program. Josie has followed in their footsteps, completing all four years of the program before being awarded the Iron Mike.
Along with the Iron Mike award, Kitchens was also awarded the other two highest recognitions, awards sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Legion.
The DAR presents the JROTC Bronze Medal, which recognizes Kitchens being in the upper 25 percent of the graduating class in all subjects and her demonstration of “qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training,” according to information provided by Perdew.
The American Legion Bronze Medal for Scholastic Excellence required Kitchens to have an academic average earned on all courses other than JROTC in the upper 10 percent of her class, have grades in all JROTC subjects within the top 25 percent of her unit, have demonstrated qualities of leadership and be an active participant in related student activities.
Kitchens ended her high school career with a 3.9 overall GPA as well as captaining the program’s rifle team during her 11th and 12th grade years. The team accomplished a third place placement in the regional rifle competition during her 10th grade year.
Students are graded on a combination of their physical training tests as well as their academic achievement. Cadets can score a maximum of 300 points throughout their final year to qualify for the Iron Mike award. Kitchens scored 254, the highest in her unit, according to Perdew.
“It’s so impressive because the girls have to push themselves much harder than the boys do,” he said.
She also held the positions of Cadet Executive Officer and Cadet Commanding Officer during her 11th and 12th grade years, respectively.
Being the top cadet boils down to a sense of leadership and the ability to take initiative, according to Kitchens.
“It’s about showing leadership skills in the positions I’ve held in the class… The C.O. shows I can lead by example. I show the cadets that I will also do what they’re doing,” Kitchens said in an interview.
Perdew expounded on this saying, Kitchens has always been a ‘fire and forget’ cadet.
“If I delegate anything to her, I know she will get it done and get it done right… I can fire off the directive in her direction and forget about it,” he said.
Nagy, who taught Kitchens for three years before his retirement last June, expounded on these accolades.
“She was always an outstanding student. Very bright, very ambitious and extremely academically disciplined,” he said.
Kitchens explained that JROTC brought out and helped her expand her leadership qualities.
“It’s helped me better at speaking out. It’s definitely made me more confident like when I have to give speeches or working on things for other classes. Those kinds of things can be intimidating to some people,” she said.
As she moves closer to her ambition of attending Georgia Tech, her plans to study biomedical engineering stems from her grandfather, who is an amputee. She hopes to continue into the prosthetics field to help others like her grandfather.
“There was a desire to help people who have lost limbs because it’s personal to me,” Kitchens said.
Kitchens has already gotten her Ka-Bar engraved with her name near the hilt. The knife is encased in a glass box and is her “proudest trophy on the shelf.” She plans to pass it down to her kids, whenever that may be.
“I can think of nobody else who deserves this award more,” Perdew said.
