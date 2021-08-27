MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is once again sponsoring the Stuff A Stocking campaign on behalf of the Children’s Cheer and Toy Shop.
This year, the club has reached deeper into the community and is asking anyone who can and is wiling to sew stockings to consider being part of the effort. A stocking cutting event will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Colquitt County Arts Center. For more information call Connie Fritz at the Arts Center, 985-1922.
Shown in the photo are participants from the last cutting event, Linda Mead, Mary Ann Fredrick, Joanne Hancock and Mary Soviero. Donations of fabric and cash donations are also being accepted.
