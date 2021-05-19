MOULTRIE, Ga. — Willie J Williams art teacher Alisha Montgomery proudly introduced local artists at the Kiwanis Club meeting May 6.
The winners' display included works by seventh graders Lawson Roberts, Brian Ren and Desiree Arvelo. Sixth graders were Madelynn Bonin and Allyson Portillo.
Middle school students competed in different categories for each grade and the winners were invited to the Kiwanis meeting for personal recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.