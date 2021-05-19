Kiwanis Art Contest

Students, from left, Lawson Roberts, Brian Ren, Allyson Portillo, Desiree Arvelo and Madelynn Bonin show off their award-winning artwork.

 Kiwanis Club of Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Willie J Williams art teacher Alisha Montgomery proudly introduced local artists at the Kiwanis Club meeting May 6.
The winners' display included works by seventh graders Lawson Roberts, Brian Ren and Desiree Arvelo. Sixth graders were Madelynn Bonin and Allyson Portillo. 
Middle school students competed in different categories for each grade and the winners were invited to the Kiwanis meeting for personal recognition.

