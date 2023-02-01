Kiwanis Club of Moultrie delivers 70 coats to local school

MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently sponsored its annual Coats For Kids collection drive for new or gently used coats to help local children during the colder months.
Community partners included Modern Cleaners, Carriage Cleaners, Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Department and the Moultrie Board of Realtors. Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s Employee Committee also presented a generous check to purchase coats
The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently delivered 70 coats to Cox Elementary School.
