Kiwanis Club of Moultrie delivers 70 coats to local school

The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently delivered 70 coats to Cox Elementary School for the club's annual Coats for Kids collection drive. Pictured from left are Keith Brown, Kiwanis committee chair, Stephanie Hardy, school social worker; Bradley Grantham, Kiwanis committee co-chair; Kristi Gonzales, Cox Elementary principal; and Sarah Adams, Kiwanis president-elect.

MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently sponsored its annual Coats For Kids collection drive for new or gently used coats to help local children during the colder months.

Community partners included Modern Cleaners, Carriage Cleaners, Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Department and the Moultrie Board of Realtors. Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s Employee Committee also presented a generous check to purchase coats

The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recently delivered 70 coats to Cox Elementary School.

