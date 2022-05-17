Kiwanis Club salutes local law enforcement

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie recognized local law enforcement officers at its meeting last week.
From left are Deputy Chief Michael Cox of the Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell, MPD Sgt. Fernando Hernandez and Freddie Williams, field operations commander with the MPD.
In comments to the club, Howell described a collaboration between the sheriff’s office and Moultrie police to enforce traffic laws along Highways 319 and 133 with an eye to address the transportation of narcotics and methamphetamine.
