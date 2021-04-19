MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie cooked breakfast for health care workers and first responders Saturday at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Well over 100 hospital employees, law enforcement and firefighters enjoyed the pancakes and sausage the club members prepared.
In the photo, George Kirkland prepares to take sausage patties from the griddle while John Selph squirts batter for the next round of pancakes. Tony Brock looks on at right.
