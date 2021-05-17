MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie gave a standing ovation in support of officers from the Moultrie Police Department during its meeting May 6. Officers were presented with a plaque by Kiwanis Community Service Chair Bradley Grantham with the inscription, "In grateful appreciation for service and dedication to the citizens of Moultrie above and beyond the call."
Deputy Police Chief Michael Cox opened by expressing thanks and bringing attention to the climate that law enforcement profession is currently in. He explained Police Chief Sean Ladson’s vision is to get ahead of things and provided updates on many projects currently under way. One of these projects includes a Mental Health Initiative. MPD has been working on issues related to mental health in partnership with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department through the Colquitt County Archway Partnership. The goal is to replicate a system that is recognized across the state for the progress made around mental health.
The MPD has also just built a Citizens Use of Force Review Board. This board reviews reports and body camera footage to help ensure community justice. Cox explained that members are able to get a first-hand look at what officers experience daily on the job. It helps bring greater understanding to citizens for what officers do and prepare for locally.
Lastly, the Chief's Walks started back in April. The purpose of these walks is for the police chief and officers to be present in the community and interact with residents. It is important for building community relationships, Cox said. The dates and locations for these walks are on the City of Moultrie's Facebook page.
