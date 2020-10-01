MOULTRIE, Ga. – The members of the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie gathered Thursday September 24, 2020 to celebrate their annual installation of club officers and directors.
The Moultrie Kiwanians were joined by Georgia Kiwanis Lt. Governor (District 13) Barbara Wilber of Tifton, who presided over swearing in of club officers and directors.
Officers for the upcoming Kiwanis club year are as follows: Connie Fritz, President, Louie Stripling, President Elect, Alicia Horkan, Vice President, Sonya Aldridge, Secretary, Jack Gay, Assistant Secretary, Ken Turnipseed, Treasurer, and Richard Garcia, Past President.
Connie Fritz presented Richard Garcia with a plaque signifying appreciation from the Club for his outstanding club leadership as President during the club year October 2019 – September 2020. New and returning directors include: Collin Batchelor, Keith Brown, J.D. Sears, Sarah Adams, Bradley Grantham, John Michael Hall, and Maury Jackson.
The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Additional information about the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is available on their Facebook page at Kiwanis Club of Moultrie.
About Kiwanis International:
Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students age 14–18, Builders Club for students age 11–14, K-Kids for students age 6–12 and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18.5 million service hours to strengthen communities and serve children. The Kiwanis International family comprises nearly 558,000 adult and youth members 82 nations and geographic areas. Visit www.kiwanis.org for more information.
