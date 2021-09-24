MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Klutch 21 located at 7 First Street S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Klutch 21 is owned by Payton Moore and is a women's boutique that offers today’s fashions in the most popular brands. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You can reach Klutch 21 by calling 229-668-0660. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Klutch 21 Boutique or their website at www.klutch21.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are Yazmin Gonzalez, owner Payton Moore, family, Klutch 21 staff, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
