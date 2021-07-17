MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Krazy Cups Homemade Ice Cream & Treats located at 1806 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Krazy Cups is owned by Jesus and Maria Beiza. Krazy Cups is a Mexican American ice cream parlor that also offers funnel cakes, churros, fruit cups, and mangonadas.
Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. You can reach Krazy Cups by calling 229-297-6268 or visit their Facebook page listed as Krazy Cups.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Jesus and Maria Beiza with their family, Krazy Cups staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
