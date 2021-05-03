MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Board of Education has named Kristi Gonzales the principal of Cox Elementary School, effective July 1, 2021.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins shared, “Strong instructional leadership is pivotal to our success. Mrs. Gonzales brings a wealth of experience and a heart for the students at Cox Elementary School. We are excited to see the impact she will have on the students, staff, and Cox community.”
Gonzalez returns to Colquitt county after two years as assistant principal of North Brooks Elementary School. She previously served here as academic coach at Cox Elementary (2017-19), fourth grade teacher at G.E.A.R. (2014-17), kindergarten teacher at Odom Elementary (2013-14), and a migrant tutor and pre-kindergarten teacher at Norman Park Elementary (2011-13).
She received her Education Specialist degree in Teacher Leadership from Valdosta State University, her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching also from VSU, her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education (pre-k through 8th grade) from Grand Canyon University, and an associate degree in Middle Grades Education Science and Math from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Gonzales shared, “I am humbled and honored to serve as the principal of Cox Elementary. As a student-centered leader, I strive to provide every student with an exceptional educational experience where student success is my top priority! I look forward to working closely with students, parents, staff, and community members to ensure excellence in every way.”
Gonzales and her husband Eric have four daughters: Madison, Anabele, Laura, and Natilee.
