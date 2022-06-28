MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Krystal located at 497 Veterans Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia.
Krystal is owned by Krystal Corporate LLC and is a fast food restaurant that that serves hot, fresh food - the home of the famous Krystal Burger.
Tabathia Woods is currently employed as manager of Krystal in Moultrie. Starting June 28, they will be open 24 hour a day, 7 days a week.
You can reach Krystal by calling 229-616-1135 or by visiting their website at www.Krystal.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Krystal manager Tabathia Woods, Krystal employees, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.