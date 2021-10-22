MOULTRIE, Ga. — Master Gunnery Sgt. Tracy Robinson was given a one-year lease on a new Kubota’s M8 Series tractor as part of the company’s Geared to Give program.
While Robinson has already received his tractor from Kubota, a ceremony was held Wednesday at the Kubota booth at the Sunbelt Ag Expo to symbolize the “giving of the keys,” John Sargeant, Kubota senior director and divisional manager of the Southeast Division, said in an interview before the event.
The GtG program is partnered with the Farmer Veteran Coalition. The FVC is a group based in California that aims to “cultivate a new generation of farmers and food leaders and develop viable employment and meaningful careers through the collaboration of the farming and military communities,” according to its website.
Robinson was selected by the FVC and Kubota for his 24 years of service in the United States Marine Corps and his ability to successfully manage a 700-acre row crop farm without ever owning or leasing any farming equipment, according to Sargeant.
“Robinson dreamed of being a farmer. After his years in the Marines and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, he came home and has managed his farm without equipment of his own,” Sergeant said.
Robinson first retired from the Marines in 2010 and has since been working on his family farm in Blakely, Ga. He officially took over the business in 2013.
“When I joined the Marines, the recruiter had asked if I wanted to do field artillery. I said, ‘sign me up,’ because all I heard was, ‘field.’ When I finished boot camp I asked, ‘where’s the tractor at?’” Robinson said in an interview preceding the event.
Robinson continued to work in various field artillery divisions while doing multiple deployments overseas, which included Iraq, Afghanistan and participation in Operation Desert Storm. He has been able to maintain his farm through what he calls, “a barter system.”
“I have good friends within my community,” he said. “What I do is give them labor and in return they let me use their equipment.”
Robinson said the biggest issue he’s faced with this model is the inability care for his farm in a timely manner.
“Of course it comes with, ‘We’ll take care of my farm first and then we’ll take of yours,’” Robinson said. “I’ve been successful with it and I’ve been able to do it for the last eight years.”
Along with the keys to his Kubota tractor, Southern Tractor and Outdoors of Moultrie will be providing free maintenance throughout Robinson’s lease. During the event he was also given a Challenge Coin “recognizing and honoring (Robinson) as a distinguished member of the Farmer Veteran Coalition and the newest member of Kubota’s Geared to Give Program,” Sargeant said.
During his acceptance speech at the event Robinson said, “I have been farming for several years. I’ve been able to do that without owning or leasing any equipment. People always ask, ‘How have you been able to do that?’ I’ve been able to do that because I have friends that took care of me… This is the first piece of equipment that I have had the pleasure of using whenever I need it.”
Robinson finished his speech by confirming he will be purchasing his M8 Tractor from Kubota once his lease is up.
