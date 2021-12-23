MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Labor Finders-Moultrie located at 32 First Ave. N.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
The business is a staffing business that also offers payroll services. Labor Finders-Moultrie is one of 23 locations in Florida and Georgia and is the largest staffing company in the United States. They are also members of the American Staffers Association.
Labor Finders-Moultrie is owned by Anthony Giudicy. Michael Hood, a Colquitt County native, is the branch manager of the Moultrie location.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.
You can reach them be calling 229-715-7355 or visit their website at www.laborfinders.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is District Manager Jim Wall, Labor Finders staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
