MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Lakeside Assembly of God, 146 Tara St., presented a Living Nativity last weekend. Shown are Travis Register as Joseph, Ariel Register as Mary, Brayden Register as Baby Jesus and Hayden Chapman as a shepherd.
Lakeside Assembly presents Living Nativity
