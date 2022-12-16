Living Nativity

Lakeside Assembly of God, 146 Tara St., presented a Living Nativity Friday night. Shown are Travis Register as Joseph, Ariel Register as Mary, Brayden Register as Baby Jesus and Hayden Chapman as a shepherd.

 Connie Southwell

