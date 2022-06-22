MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Lakeside Assembly of God Church is scheduled to host an all-inclusive Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 3.
“The “Freedom Over Moultrie” celebration is open to people and families of all ages and is free to the public,” according to Paul Milligan, a senior pastor of Lakeside Assembly.
The celebration will start at 6 p.m., and there will be free food, games and bounce houses.
There will also be a fireworks show for attendees.
Milligan said the celebration will be a safe environment for families and the local community.
“We love God and people,” Milligan said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We want to be involved in the community.”
He said the church’s mission is to spread the love of God through the community.
“Please bring your own lawn chair and a pop-up tent for shading,” Milligan said. “The church has plenty of land, and we expect a large crowd.”
When Milligan visited the courthouse to apply for the permit, he said the clerks were really excited. He said “They told me, ‘There hasn’t been [many events] to celebrate the holiday for the past few years.”
He said he shared the event with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, and they have been promoting it as well.
“We’re excited to see a community event that is offered to everybody,” Tommie Beth Willis, president and CEO of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, said in a phone interview Wednesday.
To learn more information about the church and the “Freedom Over Moultrie” Independence Day Celebration, please refer to www.lakesideagmoultrie.com
