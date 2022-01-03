ATHENS, Ga. — A Moultrie man was among 25 professionals representing agriculture, forestry and allied sectors who graduated from the Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry Class of 2019-21 in November.
Ben Lancaster, director of sales and marketing for IFCO Seedlings, was voted by his classmates to receive both the Outstanding Leader Award and Outstanding Leadership Project Award.
“Being selected to participate in the AGL program was an honor and a privilege,” Lancaster said. “It was an honor because I got to represent my family and my employer, IFCO Seedlings, across the state and at our nation’s capital. It was a privilege because of the wonderful relationships and lifelong friendships I formed along the way. The AGL program helped me to more clearly see and understand the uniqueness of all people and it highlighted for me the greatness of agriculture and forestry across our state.”
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau and graduate of the 1996 class of the Georgia Agrileaders Foundation Forum, received the Outstanding Alumni in Agriculture and Forestry Award.
The joint program between the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources aims to educate, empower and connect professionals in agriculture, forestry, natural resources and allied sectors to be dynamic industry leaders.
Lauren Griffeth, program director for AGL and UGA Cooperative Extension leadership specialist with the CAES Office of Learning and Organizational Development, shared her pride at witnessing the 2019-21 class complete the program.
“This class had to endure a lot of difficult circumstances due to the pandemic, but they came back with flying colors and all of them completed the requirements and graduated. I’m really proud of them for enduring, and I know that their resilience is going to make them exceptional leaders moving forward,” Griffeth said.
The graduation ceremony took place at the UGA Chapel with a reception on Herty Field.
Nominations for the next AGL class will open Feb. 1 and close March 1. Information on the nomination process and opportunities to support the program are available at agl.uga.edu or though Program Coordinator Katie Fife at katiefife4@uga.edu.
